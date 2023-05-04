Harold George Steep
June 10, 1936 - April 27, 2023
Harold George Steep passed peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the age of 86. He was born June 10, 1936, the youngest of three boys. They early years were spent growing up on the lower east side of Milwaukee. The family moved to the north side of Milwaukee when he was pre-teen age. He attended Rufus King High School, graduating in June 1954. Harold enjoyed working on stock cars with his brother Don and friends. Another source of enjoyment was participating in sports at high school level and tavern league baseball.
After graduation Harold obtained several jobs before finding a job at a sheet metal shop. This led to a career in heating and air conditioning for several years before moving on to a position installing sky lights and aluminum, and glass structures such as Mitchel Park Domes. After three years there, he became an installer of Super Sky Products, where Harold would travel around mostly to the East Coast for five years. After receiving an injury that would no longer allow him to do high work, he moved to a sister company called Super Steel Products. Always striving to improve himself, he attended tech schools to gain skills related to the industry. This position lasted 35 years, nine of those as a supervisor.
All this time he remained single, until he met and married Ardis M. (nee Chilstrom) Anderson. The date was October 23, 1970. Along with this marriage came four children from a previous marriage. One year later they had twins, a boy and a girl nine and a half weeks early on October 21, 1971. Their daughter Sandra Ann was not strong enough to hang on and moved on to a better place. The rest of the kids grew up and all went in their own direction, each finding a place they felt successful. A decision was made to downsize; West Bend was the choice. Ardis passed on June 18, 2003, at the age of 66, after a long, hard battle with health issues. Harold retired at age 67 and decided to remain in West Bend to live out his remaining time in this world.
“Let it be known that I have been blessed with a long and healthy, happy life. For this I am truly grateful.”
Harold is survived by his son Timothy; stepchildren Eric (Stacey), Phil, Tina, and Chris; eight grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardis; daughter Sandra; parents Lenord and Clara Steep; brothers Paul and Donald.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Interment will be private at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call www.phillipfuneralhome.com or visit 262-338-2050.