HARTFORD
Harold Jerome Krebs
May 4, 1929 - June 27, 2023
Harold Jerome Krebs, age 94 of Hartford entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Aurora Medical Center-Hartford, surrounded by his loving family.
Harold was born on May 4, 1929, in Hartford to Marie (Gundrum) and Louis Krebs. He attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and Slinger High School.
Harold has always had a passion for hard work, and for sharing his time and talent to support his country, family, friends, and faith right up Õtil the day he passed.
He was a seasonal truck driver for Libby McNeil and Libby's until he was drafted into the Army in 1951 and served his country until 1953 in the Korean War as part of the 29th Evacuation Hospital Division in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Harold was united in marriage to the love of his life, Gertrude Muesch, on May 29, 1954 at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford.
He started working in Milwaukee for Laufenberg and Langer Roofing Company for 11 years. In 1964 Harold and Gertie embarked on establishing Krebs Roofing, Inc., which thrived for over 30 years, a successful roofing and home improvement business.
Harold belonged to St. Lawrence Catholic Parish all his life and was an usher, president of the Holy Name Society and also kept the grounds of the church and cemetery for many years, active member of the St. Lawrence Fire Department since he was 16 years old (received the 75 Years of Service award), he was a charter member of the Allenton Lions Club (1969), an Honor Flight honoree to Washington, D.C., May 3, 2014, and was involved with Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #19, Farm Bureau, Hartford Senior Friends, Kettle Moraine Kar Klub and Young at Heart.
Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gertrude (Muesch) Krebs; children, Joan (Tom) Gassner, Jacquelyn (Mike) Stroik; grandchildren, Crystal (Mark Morgan) Gassner, Abbey Stroik, Karlye (Dan) Krejci, Caitlyn (Anthony Williams) Stroik, Erika (Hannah Schultz) Stroik; great-grandchildren, Carter Morgan, Parker Morgan, and Collin Krejci; in-laws, Marlene (Wagner) Muesch, AnnaMarie (Muesch) and Wally Rettler, Katherine (Muesch) Pfeifer, Margaret (Walter) Krebs, and Annette (Lofy) Krebs; many nieces and nephews.
He was a man of few words and a good listener. His insight and advice when sought on projects right up until the end were short and to the point. He was a strong, quiet, gentle man with a quick wit. He loved polka music, dances, travel and to play bingo. He was an avid Packers fan and loved a good beer. Especially an HH HINDER beer. He also took time to maintain his yard, do odd jobs and anything to help out on projects. One of his favorite things to do was to attend his daughters', granddaughters' and great-grandsons' events.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Louis Krebs; brothers and their wives Eugene and Helen (Beder) Krebs, Daniel and Mildred (Gutjahr) Krebs, Norbert Krebs, Lloyd Krebs, Joseph and Geraldine (Feucht) Krebs; sisters and their husbands Beatrice(Krebs) and Norbert Zangl, Bernice Krebs, Loretta (Krebs) and Jerome Noegel; in-laws Joseph and Betty (Koehler) Muesch, Henry Muesch, and Wilbert Pfeifer; nieces and nephews, Ronald Krebs, Edward Krebs, Gary Krebs, James Zangl, Susie Noegel, James Pfeifer, Peter Muesch.
Harold was the youngest of the Louis Krebs family and last to be called home. We can only imagine the celebration happening in heaven, oh, to all be reunited once again!
Mass of Christian Burial for Harold will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 WI-175, Hartford, WI 53027, with the Rev. Richard Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 2:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m. Committal at the St. Lawrence Cemetery will proceed the following day Friday, July 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.