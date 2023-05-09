SUN PRAIRIE
Harold Peter Wolf
Aug. 26, 1937 - May 3, 2023
Harold “Harry” P. Wolf passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He was born on August 26, 1937 in Barton, WI to Herbert Phillip Wolf and Luciana Margaret (Simon) Wolf. Harry graduated from St. Mary’s Elementary School in Barton in 1951. He then entered St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee for 8 years and graduated high school from there in 1955. Harry went on to graduate college and become a Catholic priest for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in 1959.
Later in his career, Harry became a hospital chaplain. A few years after that, he decided to leave the priesthood because he felt a calling to have his own family. He then obtained his master’s degree and became a licensed clinical social worker. Harry was an avid UW Badgers fan and an unwavering fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He loved to bowl and go boating. He also loved time with his family. He took a lot of pride in his sons and grandchildren. Harold is survived by his sons Simon (Tara) Wolf, Jude (Debby) Wolf, Thomas (Lora) Strobel, and Shane (Kaitlin) Nibbe; as well as his granddaughters, Ariana and Adelyne. He also leaves a loving brother, Herb (Jenny) Wolf, and sister-in-law Evelyn (Marvin) Wolf along with many relatives and dear friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas, Shane, Simon, and Jude’s mother Susan (Foster) Wolf; three brothers Marvin, Simon (Clara), Arthur (Joanne) Wolf; and one sister Adeline (Ken) Wolf Lemke as well as family and beloved friends.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St, Sun Prairie, WI with a Mass of Christian burial to begin at 11:00 a.m. Harry will be brought to his final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery immediately following Mass. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com. Thank you to the amazing staff at St. Mary’s Hospital and their Hospice care. The immense support and love we felt as our father was in your care was amazing. Additionally, thank you to the staff of Villa of Middleton Village for your care of our father in the last months of his life.
Cress Funeral Service, Sun Prairie is serving the family. For more information, call 608-837-9054.