WEST BEND
Harriet Margaret Martin
Oct. 9, 1940 — Nov. 14, 2022
Harriet Margaret Martin (nee Knoeck), 82, of West Bend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded her family on November 14, 2022. She was born October 9, 1940, to John Henry Knoeck and Lorine Elizabeth Knoeck (nee Bertram). Harriet attended St. Mary’s School in Barton through 8th grade and graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. She married her soulmate, James Francis Martin, on May 30, 1959. She was a dedicated homemaker and loving stayathome mother for a number of years. During that time, she found varied ways to help support her family. She was a part-time cook for the priests of St. Mary’s and started an in-home business with her neighbor, Connie, making stuffed animals — Honnie Originals. After her husband suffered a stroke and became disabled, she completed a secretarial program at MATC-North and started a career with the West Bend School District. She worked from 1986 until her retirement in 2004. In 2001, she was honored to receive the Employee of the Year award from the District.
As a lifelong resident of West Bend and member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish, Harriet was a proud “Barton Gal.” She believed in community. This was coupled with a strong faith in God. She always said her morning and evening prayers and the Rosary. Even in her last days, she joined in the Rosary led by her sister and family members. Her sense of community and faith led her on a path of service volunteering her time through her parish — as a religious education teacher and gardening angel, and for various programs and organizations such as St. Ben’s Meal Program, Repairers of the Breach, Human Concerns Committee, Samaritan Gift Tree, Family Promise, and the Living History project. She was also a member of Just Faith and went on a life-changing faith pilgrimage to Medjugorje in Bosnia.
She had a special group of close friends, many of whom she went through grade school and high school with. Tuesday mornings were reserved for coffee and visiting at McDonald’s with these dear friends. Harriet was blessed with a best friend in her sister, Mary. They loved spending time together, playing cards and games, working on projects together, and having endless conversations.
Harriet was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, Hilary and Catherine Martin; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, John Bartol, Lee Barwick, Jack Gremminger, Hilary Martin, Florence Martin, John Martin, Mary Wohlwend, and Larry Wohlwend.
Harriet is survived by her sister, Mary Bartol; her brother, John (Donna) Knoeck; her children Lori Martin, Lisa (Chris) Stoffel, Michael Martin (partner Jeanette Mueller), Julie Biksadski, and Susan Martin; her nine grandchildren Patricia (Paul) Landvatter, Catherine (Ginny) Pampel, Rachell (Darrell) Woebbeking, Olivia Hoffman, Robert Martin, Grace Hoffman, Andrea Martin, James Martin, and Stevie Biksadski; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Harriet’s life will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in West Bend starting with visitation from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. and a luncheon for friends and family will follow in the parish center.
Those who wish to remember Harriet in a special way may make gifts in her memory to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 420 N. River Road, West Bend, WI 53090.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.