CEDARBURG
Harry W. Clark
December 24, 1927 – October 5, 2022
Harry W. Clark died at home on October 5, 2022 at the age of 94. Harry lived a full and blessed life, and remains in the hearts of all his family and friends.
Harry’s life began in his birthplace of East Chicago, Indiana, on December 24, 1927. He met his lifelong friend and love Eleanora (Nora) at Indiana University, and was ordained as a Protestant minister in 1955.
As a man of broad interests and many passions, Harry studied, loved, and lived the theater, music, the ministry, and the wilderness. He earned advanced degrees from Colgate Rochester Seminary and Wayne State University’s theater program, along with honorary doctorates from Olivet College and Piedmont College.
Vocationally, Harry served as the minister of four churches, followed by 10 years on the staff of the National Association of Congregational Christian Churches. He mentored and inspired many congregants and fellow ministers, in his compassionate, faithful, and thoughtful way.
Harry’s favorite place to be was outdoors, from his early years in camping, to leading youth trips through the Adirondacks and the Quetico Wilderness Area. Harry was a runner and qualified for the Boston Marathon; he and Nora loved scuba diving and skiing. They were a familiar daily sight on long walks through Cedarburg with their beloved passel of dogs, and summers would find them under the stars at American Players Theatre, watching Shakespeare plays.
God gifted Harry with three incredible daughters: Terry Clark Bauman, Laury Clark, and Amy Clark. He treasured his relationships with Nora and “the girls,” and their lifetime of adventures together.
He is further survived by son-in-law Rick Bauman, grandsons Dane Bauman and Roc Bauman, granddaughter-in-law Theresa Bauman, and great granddaughter Kivi Bauman.
To know Harry was to witness an exemplary soul; his deep and abiding faith shone through in both the everyday and extraordinary moments of his life.
A service in Harry’s honor will be held at the Ozaukee Congregational Church, 1142 Lakefield Road, Grafton, Wisconsin, at noon on Saturday, October 15th. Memorial contributions may be made to Ozaukee Congregational Church, in support of its music and benevolence programs.
“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.” -Robert Frost