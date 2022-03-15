KEWASKUM
Harvey D. DePas
April 22, 1935 - Feb. 26, 2022
Harvey D. DePas, 86, of Kewaskum, formerly of Wilson, MI, is now in eternal peace as he entered into his heavenly home on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
He was born on April 22, 1935, to the late Eligher and Mildred (nee Routheaux) in Gourley Township, MI. Harvey attended Powers-Spalding High School in Michigan and afterward moved to Milwaukee, where he was united in marriage to Ione Walechka on October 18, 1958, in Wauwatosa. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this past October.
Harvey worked as a heavy equipment operator in Milwaukee for over 50 years and was a proud member of the Local 139 Union. He retired in 1997 and built his dream retirement home/hobby farm in his beloved Upper Peninsula Michigan, where he and Ione lived 20-plus wonderful years. There he enjoyed his multiple gardens, canning many of the things he grew, especially his famous “Harv’s pickles.” Harvey also made his own delicious maple syrup which he collected from the trees on his land. His generous nature found him sharing all of this bounty with friends and family. Harvey was an avid deer hunter and couldn’t wait for each November, to spend a fun week at camp with all of his hunting buddies. If you needed anything fixed or built, Harvey was the person to go to. There was nothing he couldn’t do and he loved helping others. Most of all, Harvey loved being with family and friends, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored. He was the best husband, father and grandpa.
Those Harvey leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 63 years, Ione DePas; three children, Renee Hintz of Jackson, Danielle (Richard Sternke) DePas of Pewaukee, and Craig (Teresa) DePas of Port Washington; four grandchildren, Alex Hintz, Zach Hintz, Andrew (Anna) Wallenkamp, and Aaron (Keri) Wallenkamp; four great-grandchildren, Teddy, Abram, Ariana, and Colton; two sisters, Inez Schmidt and Alberta Borough; two sisters-in-law, Mary DePas and Trudy Walechka; three brothers-in-law, Raymond Walechka, Frank (Lynn) Walechka, and Ken Gronmark; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Melvin DePas and Clarence DePas; two brothers-in-law, Ted Schmidt and John Walechka; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Gronmark and Gloria Walechka.
A celebration of life visitation in remembrance of Harvey will be held on March 20 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
In addition, a second celebration of Harvey’s life will be held in Carney, MI, at a future date, to be announced.
The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Hospice. Their dedicated, loving care of Harvey is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.
In place of flowers, you may donate to Kettle Moraine Gardens in Harvey’s name.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Harvey’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.