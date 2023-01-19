SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Heather Schneider
Heather Schneider passed away unexpectedly from cardiomyopathy at her home in San Antonio, TX.
Heather was the daughter of Thomas Schneider and Debra Cornell, and stepdaughter of Craig Cornell.
Heather grew up in West Bend, where she graduated from West Bend West H.S. in 1995.
Heather was a very passionate and caring woman which led her to a career in nursing.
Heather will be sadly missed by her parents; her brother Ryan (Sheri) Zachary and Gracyn; grandma June Mischker; also by all her aunts, uncles and cousins.
Heather was preceded in death by grandpa Donald Mischker; Michael Mischker, Jason Mischker; paternal grandparents, Charles and Marie Schneider; Douglas Schneider, and Barbara Schneider.
A celebration of life will be held June 3 at Mauthe Lake Picnic Shelter 12-4. For questions, call Tom Schneider at 262-338-3492.