CAMPBELLSPORT
Heidi M. Twohig
April 9, 1966 - June 7, 2022
Heidi M. Twohig, 56, of Campbellsport went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with family gathered around her. Heidi fought a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in West Bend on April 9, 1966, the daughter of Frank and Ingrid (Weber) Nonn. On October 6, 2006, Heidi married Jeffrey J. Twohig in Eden.
For 20 years, Heidi worked as a dental assistant at Cedar Lake Dental. She was involved with the Campbellsport Volunteer Fire Department as an EMT and with the Auxiliary. She enjoyed Florida, camping, scrapbooking, her bowling league, her bags league and being a Dock Spiders Mom, but being a grandmother and spending time with her grandkids meant everything to Heidi.
Heidi is survived by her husband, Jeff; parents, Frank and Ingrid; children Amanda (Kevin) Blatz, Anthony (Ashley) Bauer, Tori (Todd) Jacklin and Dillon Twohig; grandchildren Harper Blatz, Johnny Bauer, Frank Blatz, Vince Bauer, Todd Jacklin, Jr., Maddie Bauer, Louie Blatz and baby Jacklin due in August 2022; sister Shelly (Ken) Cascio; brother David (Kris) Nonn; in-laws, Jim and Gloria Twohig; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Jimmy and Kim Twohig and Duane Koltz; family dog Benelli; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Heidi was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Teresa Nonn and Simon and Hermina Weber, and her sister-in-law Carol Koltz.
Visitation will be Friday, June 10, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, June 10, at 5:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Matthews Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank-you to Dr. Kahn and the Neuro Oncology Team at St. Luke’s in Milwaukee and the nurses and staff of Aurora Hospice, especially Amber.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.