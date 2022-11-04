WEST BEND
Helen Anna Wiedmeyer
Oct. 19, 1935 — Nov. 1, 2022
Helen Anna Wiedmeyer (nee Schuh), from West Bend, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, at the age of 87. More than anything else, Helen loved to be with family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Helen was born October 19, 1935, in Hartford to Henry and Mary Schuh. She graduated from Slinger High School and was employed full time for the West Bend Company for several years until she met her future husband, Thomas Wiedmeyer, while doing the circle two-step dance. Helen and Tom were married on May 28, 1960. They owned and, along with their children, operated a successful dairy farming business until their retirement in 1993.
For many years, Helen was an active member and volunteer at her church, St. Frances Cabrini, where she enjoyed serving at church meals/picnics, and rummage sales. After 37 years of marriage, her husband passed away in 1997. Helen was then prompted to give back to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she loved volunteering and delivering flowers to patients for many years.
Helen is survived by her seven children: David, Mary (Joel) Denk, Michael, John (Diana), Nancy (Jeff Klemmer), Allen, and Mark (Lynn) Wiedmeyer; and nine grandchildren: Joshua, Benjamin (Carly), and Matthew Denk, Benjamin, April, Alyssa, Andrew, Derek (Rachel) and Alex Wiedmeyer; and three great-grandchildren. Also, Helen is survived by her sisters Janette German and Marcella Ertl, and brother Jerry Schuh, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wiedmeyer, and sister Viola Engeleiter.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 1025 S. 7th Ave. West Bend. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 6:00 p.m. followed by a dinner. The Rev. Kevin Harmon is presiding. The burial will be on Saturday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or American Cancer Society in Helen’s name would be appreciated.
The Wiedmeyer family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to all the Cedar Community nursing and hospice staff for the caring support, respect and love they provided to Helen.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.