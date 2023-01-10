WEST BEND
Helen M. Mertzig
June 22, 1928 - January 7, 2023
Helen M. Mertzig (nee Klug), 94, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
She was born on June 22, 1928 to the late Charles and Evelyn (nee Bush) Klug in West Bend. Helen grew up in West Bend and graduated from West Bend High School. On June 25, 1949, she was united in marriage to Henry Mertzig Jr. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Together they raised their seven children. Helen was a stay-at-home mom to her kids as well as a mother to many others. She then worked as a CNA at the Samaritan for 22 years. Helen was a member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. After retirement she volunteered at Meals on Wheels, St. Mary’s, and the Samaritan. Helen enjoyed crocheting, traveling, and trips to the casino. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren. Helen will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory include her seven children, Richard (Patricia) Mertzig, Janice (Rick) DeRuyter, Steven (Amy) Mertzig, Nancy (Randy) Fiedler, James (Arlene) Mertzig, Mary Helen (John) Wilson, and Mark (Julie) Mertzig; 15 grandchildren, Lisa DeRuyter, Dana (Tim) Hovind, Mark (Stephanie) DeRuyter, Richard DeRuyter, Jennifer (Jeff) Kissinger, Amy (Jason) Betz, Tanya (Bryan) Stater, Stephanie (Dan) Bird, Jessica (Mike Peters) Taylor, Jeffrey Rinas, Kristy (Troy) Falkenstein, Jacob (Maggie) Mertzig, Ryan Mertzig, Freddie Mertzig, and Sara (Andrew Weber) Stone; 27 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren, which she never forgot any of their birthdays; sister-in-law, Shirl Klug; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Mertzig Jr.; a sister, Alberta (William) Teeters; and two brothers, William (June) Turner and Lavern Klug.
Mom, you loved and are loved beyond measure. You will be missed every day.
A funeral service in remembrance of Helen will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 5;00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary’s church in Helen’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kaufmann, the nurses and staff at the Fields and Froedtert West Bend Hospital for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Helen’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.