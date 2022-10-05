Helen Margaret Doll
July 30, 1939 - Oct. 3, 2022
Helen Margaret Doll was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Helen passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, October 3, 2022, at age 83, but her love will live in our hearts forever.
Helen was born to Matthias M. and Angeline M. Schladweiler on July 30, 1939. She met the love of her life, LeRoy A., while in high school, and married him June 6, 1959. Helen first worked at the West Bend Mutual Insurance Company and then Farmers Implement which was next door to the family home. When the third child was born, Helen stopped working outside of the home and dedicated her life to care for her husband and children.
Helen loved taking care of her children and grandchildren, maintaining a large garden, canning/freezing, creating delicious meals for her family, picking berries and making homemade jams, cookies, cakes and pies. Crocheting was Helen’s passion; she made countless afghans, Christmas stockings, and potholders to share with family and friends. Helen and LeRoy enjoyed polka music and attended many polka festivals together. They also dedicated many service years to the 4H organization as project, club, and youth leaders. Helen had a gift of writing letters to friends and family with each letter ending with, May God Bless you.
Those Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, LeRoy; her children, Christine Peters, Caroline (Daniel) Schraufnagel, Michael (Lola) Doll, James (Joanne) Doll; her grandchildren, Sharon Doll, Elizabeth (Richie) Marthaler, Matthew (Stephanie) Peters, Kathryn (Zach) Deschene, Sarah (Jesse) Schraufnagel, Jonathan (Anna) Doll, Andrew Schraufnagel; great grandchildren; sisters, Rita Peters and Ruthanne (Jerome) Feucht, family and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Doll.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, from 3:00 p.m.-6:15 p.m., concluding with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027.
Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 215 Main Street Allenton, Wisconsin 53002, with The Very Reverend Father Rick Stoffel officiating. Committal in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allenton, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Resurrection Catholic Parish.
The Doll Family is thankful for friends and family who provided assistance and support during Helen’s illness, the wonderful staff at Froedtert Cancer Clinic in Menomonee Falls, Horizon Hospice Center, and Dr. Jennifer Connelly for the compassion and care they provided Helen.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.