Helen Rita Lang
May 8, 1937 - Aug. 25, 2022
Helen Rita Lang (nee Molinski), 85, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2022, in West Bend.
She was born on May 8, 1937, in Milwaukee to Otto and Mary (nee Leszczynski).
Helen graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee in 1953 and then attended Sacred Heart Nursing school where she earned her associates nursing degree.
Helen met the love of her life, Larry, while he was attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Helen and Larry were united in marriage on October 5, 1957, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They moved to West Bend after they were married.
Helen worked as a nurse at St. Joe’s hospital in West Bend for 37 years, retiring in 2004. Compassion came naturally to Helen and she cared for her patients as she did her family. Helen treasured her friendships that she made with the folks she worked with at St. Joe’s over the many years.
Helen and Larry were active members of St. Frances Cabrini parish since 1957 and donated their time and talents to many activities at the parish and school over the years. Helen had a very strong faith and enjoyed the friendships that she and Larry made through the Knights of Columbus over the years and loved their fish fries.
In her spare time, Helen loved playing cards (Bridge and Hand/Foot) with her friends, attending breakfast clubs and playing the piano. Helen could play music from ear and provided wonderful entertainment for family Christmas parties over the years. Helen always put her family first and loved attending her grandchildren’s various events. She will be fondly remembered for her love of Polka music, enjoying her favorite soap opera every afternoon and for always having many snacks (including Hankerson’s donuts) at her house for the grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her children Jim (Diane) Lang, Greg (Jeanne) Lang, Mary (Jim) Scheuer and John (Therese) Lang; grandchildren Brad (Sarah), Jason (Samantha), Alex (Winshen), Eric, Sarah (fiancé, Nate), Nicholas, Alice (fiancé, Noah), Michael and Carolyn; great-grandchildren Vivian, Connor, Colin, Brynn and Aria; her brothers Tom Molinski, John Molinski, Edward Molinski and Bill Molinski; her sisters Margaret Stewart and MaryAnn Nordman; sister-in-law Dorothy Dittmann; and many other family and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Larry Lang, who passed away in 2014.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 31, at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend. Visitation will be from 2:30-4:45 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 5 p.m. with a gathering in the church hall to follow. The burial will be at Holy Angels cemetery at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Parish or to the charity of the donor’s choice are appreciated.
A special thanks to Dave and Darlene Denis, the Schumacher family, Vicki Miller and the Froedtert nursing staff for their loving care of Helen.
Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences available to www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.