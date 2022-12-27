SLINGER
HelenMay ‘Peg’ Lidington (nee Bull)
Peg went to heaven to be with her Lord and other family members on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 102.
Peg lived all but nine of her 102 years in Slinger. She taught physical education in the Slinger schools and later served as an administrator at Cedar Communities. Together with her loving husband, Joe, Peg raised four children who benefitted from growing up in a safe, happy home where all their friends (and pets) were welcome. She loved people, horses, dogs, and doves, and she loved being outdoors. Peg appreciated life and lived it with gratitude. The family was blessed with innumerable friends who provided countless years of support, fun, and everlasting memories. It was this family of friends that made our family what it was. We thank you all.
Peg cheerfully supported her church and was proud to have helped spearhead the organization and success of the Slinger Food Pantry, where she remained active for over thirty years, even past her 101st birthday. Her strong and unwavering faith carried her along with a beautiful, grateful smile. She wrote, “Remember me as filled with great love as a mother, homemaker, and friend.”
Peg is survived by her loving and grateful children John (Carol), Dick (Carolyn), Joe (Linda), and Pam Lidington; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Mavis Akiyoshi, nieces, nephews, and countless, wonderful friends of all ages. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lionel and Mary Bull; twin brothers, Albury and Lionel, Jr.; husband, Joe, and her grandson Peter.
A visitation for Peg will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the 2:00 p.m. celebration service at Slinger Community Church, (formerly St. John’s UCC), 520 W. Washington St., Slinger.
To honor Peg, smile when you don’t feel you have one in you, or plant a sunflower where the surprise of it will delight others. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Slinger Food Pantry, Slinger Community Church, or Hartford’s Wellington Place Activity Department would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Weber, M.D. (retired), and Dr. Scott Moretti, M.D., ophthalmology and staff for their care and attention these past years. Also thank you to Wellington Place-Hartford for providing such a safe, loving, and happy place for Peg to call home for the past 9 months.
Peg, you were dearly loved, and you will be missed and fondly remembered, but we know exactly where you are now - Top of the World, Peg! Top of the World, Mum!
