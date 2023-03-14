TOWN OF ERIN
Helmut R. Wagner ‘Helm’
Jan. 16, 1937 - March 10, 2023
Helmut R. Wagner “Helm,” age 86, of the Town of Erin passed away Friday, March 10, 2023.
Helm was born January 16, 1937 in Milwaukee to Gertrude M. (nee Wilde) and Rudolf Wagner. He ran the family farm his entire life after his father passed away when Helm was 14 years old. Helm also worked a milk route and later drove the school bus for Erin School and enjoyed watching the kids grow up.
He met Carol Mae Zoemisch at Marty Zivko’s Ballroom and the two were married November 4, 1961, at Faith United Church of Christ in Slinger, where they were longtime members. He served on the Town of Erin Board and was a Washington County supervisor. Helm was an outdoorsman and enjoyed playing dartball and horseshoes in a church and tavern league, as well as playing card games with Carol and their friends. Helm enjoyed farming and was a very hardworking and simple man who loved his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather who supported his granddaughters, traveling many miles to watch them play sports.
Helm is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carol; son, Ron Wagner; and loving daughter Wendy (Joe) Schumacher; cherished granddaughters, Brittany (Christian) Morrissey and Brooke Schumacher; and dear sister-in-law, Karen (Charles) Nehm. He is further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Henry and Adeline (nee Kuhaupt) Zoemisch.
Funeral services for Helm will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 2896 Slinger Road, Slinger, WI 53086, with the Rev. Carly Gaeth officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 2:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Immediately following service, interment in the church cemetery with fellowship and a light luncheon will follow.
Helm will be remembered dearly for his love of working the farm fields and fishing in his spare time. Contributions received will benefit local charities and the church and are sincerely appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.