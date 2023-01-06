HARTFORD
Henry Joseph Griesmer
May 22, 1937 - January 4, 2023
Henry “Hank” Joseph Griesmer, age 85 of Hartford found eternal peace on January 4, 2023, at the Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls.
Hank was born May 22, 1937, to parents Hedwig (nee Jansen) and Henry Griesmer in Merton. He was united in marriage to his wife, Stella (nee Kingston), July 22, 1961, and they have been married for 61 loving years.
Hank had a dedicated career working for Phoenix Products Company as a machinist for over 31 years. He was an avid fisher, in which he enjoyed numerous fishing trips with friends to Canada over the years. Hank was a selfless man, volunteering at the local Hartford Food Pantry, and he always was there to help anyone who needed an extra hand with anything. In his free time, Hank deeply enjoyed all the wildlife in his yard, looking forward to the deer, turkeys, and birds that would make their way to visit him. Hank was very family oriented, as he thoroughly loved spending time with family and relatives.
Hank is survived by his beloved wife, Stella; cherished children, Anna Griesmer Fennig and Tina (Christopher) Haines; treasured grandchildren, Jamie Jorgenson, Ryan and Ben Haines; dear brother Donald (Nancy) Griesmer and sister, Grace Grinwald; sister-in-law Dorothy Griesmer. Hank is further survived by his many nieces and nephews, and other loved relatives, and caring friends who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Margaret (Jim) McGrath, Ray (Mary) Griesmer, Willard (Mary) Griesmer, Myrtle (John) Condon, Joan (Ed) Coffey, Mary (Tom) Biene, and James Griesmer; son James Griesmer; brother-in-law Russell Grinwald; son-in-law Jeffrey Fenning; and his grandson, Erik Jorgenson.
Mass of a Christian burial for Hank will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the St. Therese Chapel at Holy Hill (1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033) with Father Jude officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends in St. ThŽrse chapel for a visitation at 9:00 a.m. until the start of Mass. Committal will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Thompson directly following Mass.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.