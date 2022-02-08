Henry M. Prom
Henry M. Prom passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at the age of 89.
Henry was raised in Belgium and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School. He served in the U.S. Army in France during the Korean Conflict. Following discharge he was employed at Rice Pump and at Kiekaefer in Cedarburg. Following his marriage on April 28, 1956 (66 years), he and Carol lived in Port Washington until moving to rural Random Lake in 1960. In 1957, Henry was employed as a welder at the Gehl Co. until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of the Hexel Bank Club. He was also a member of Melvin Wester Belgium Post 412 of the American Legion. He enjoyed bowling with the seniors of Random Lake, Campbellsport and West Bend. He was very proud of his 2 “300” games.
Henry is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (nee Arndt); children: Michael (Debra), Deborah (Richard) Rodriguez, Patrick, Kevin, Diane (Robert) Schneidewind, Robin (Alan) Matenaer, Kerry, Kristopher (Charlotte) and Sean (Eryn); sisters: Suzanne Arndt, Paula Klopp; brother-in-law Dan Schmidt; grandchildren: Richard and Liza Rodriguez, Brian (Jennifer) Prom, Brandon Prom, Cassie Prom, Justin Schneidewind, Ben Schneidewind, Mitchell Matenaer, Sam Matenaer, Isabella Matenaer, Alexandrea Gundrum, Amber (Cameron) Solie, Garet Prom, Zakary Prom, Wyatt Prom and Ashley (Neil) Staeck; great-grandchildren: Logan, Lincoln, and Leonidas Prom, Calvin and Lena Staeck.
Henry was predeceased by his children: Renee Gundrum and Keith Prom; siblings and spouses: Shirley Conrad and husband Kenneth, Gerald and wife Marilyn, Floyd and wife Nancy, Richard and wife Eleanor and Pauline Schmidt; brothers-in-law: Carl (Mickey) Arndt and Allen Klopp; parents: Henry F. Prom and Josephine (nee Krier) Prom; parents -in-law: Carl and Alice Arndt.
The family would like to thank West Bend paramedics, wonderful Wingate Cove neighbors, Froedtert physicians and staff, Chris Crom who faithfully brings Holy Communion and joy to us weekly, Horizon HealthCare and Hospice and Father Carlos for his care and compassion.
Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, February 10, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception (406 Jefferson St., West Bend) at 4 p.m.. Visitation at the church from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Private interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.