Herman Carl Kentopp
Oct. 25, 1943 - April 12, 2022
On April 12, 2022, Herman Carl Kentopp was taken into the arms of the Lord with his wife, children, and nephew by his side.
Herm was born in Oshkosh on October 25, 1943, the son of the late Edwin and Marie (nee Ptazek) Kentopp. He attended Omro High School before studying at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for three years as a music major. He then volunteered to enlist in the United States Navy in 1965, where he served as a musician for four years. On March 30, 1968, he married the love of his life, Karen Jean Kaelin, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Herm and Karen enjoyed their married life in the Wauwatosa area before moving to Jackson.
He was employed by Beihoff Music for ten years and retired from Concordia University in 2010. In his retired life he enjoyed golfing, traveling, spending time with family, and creating beautiful gifts for his friends and family through his skills in woodworking. Herm was very active within his church.
Those Herm leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Karen; two children, Candis Leigh (Steven Showalter) Mongan, and Bradley Thomas (Jennifer) Kentopp; five grandchildren, Ashlyn Kentopp, Jordan Kentopp, Joshua (Danni) Mongan, Ryan Mongan, and Kailynn Mongan; a great-granddaughter, Isabelle “Izzy” Mongan; a brother, Clair Kentopp; a sister-in-law, Joan Kentopp; many nieces and nephews; other friends and relatives.
In addition to his parents, Herm was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Kentopp; a sister-in-law, Shirley Kentopp.
A visitation for Herm will be held on April 18 at Living Word Lutheran Church (2240 Living Word Lane Jackson, WI 53037) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Living Word Lutheran Church, Concordia University, and the Lawlis Family Hospice.
The family would like to thank all the loving support from friends and family as well as the care given by Horizon Hospice and the nurses at the Lawlis Family Hospice.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Herm’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.