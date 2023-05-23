KEWASKUM
Herman R. Panzer
May 3, 1935 - May 18, 2023
Herman R. Panzer, 88, of Kewaskum passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Herman was born on May 3, 1935, in Kewaskum, the son of the late Herman and Vera (nee Koepke) Panzer. Herman was a graduate of Kewaskum High School Class of 1953. On September 24, 1955, he was united in marriage to Nancy Mae Junghans in Jackson. He was a lifelong resident and farmer in the Town of Kewaskum. Herman was an avid hunter, farmer, and was very proud of his 40-plus years as a plumber.
Those Herman leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy; three children, Gary (Kathy) Panzer of West Bend, Lori (Tom) Schoofs of Kewaskum, and Barbara (Mark) Griffin of Kewaskum; four grandchildren, Amanda (Paul) Mitchell, Noah (Kim) Schoofs, Elisabeth (Adam) Ziebell, and Katharine Schoofs; six great-grandchildren, Liam, Axel, Luella, Henry, Elliot, and Thomas; a brother, Daniel (Diane) Panzer; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joel Diemer, Les Junghans, Jackie Stumpf, Cheryl Lorenz, Beryl (Mike) Held, Judy Junghans, and Doug Junghans; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by three brothers, Alvin (Janet) Panzer, Ronald (Sally) Panzer, and Eugene (Anne) Panzer; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Geraldine Diemer, Janis Bscherer, Mark Junghans, and Paul Junghans.
VISITATION: Herman’s family will greet relatives and friends at Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st Street, in Kewaskum on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
SERVICE: A memorial service for Herman will be held at church on Friday, June 2, at 4: 00 p.m. with Rev. Eric Kirkegaard officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the Froedtert staff for their assistance and excellent care over the last weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Albrecht Free Clinic (908 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095) or Peace United Church of Christ (343 1st Street, Kewaskum, WI 53040).
Myrhum - Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Herman’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.