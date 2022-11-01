BROWN DEER
Holly Anne Gray
Holly Anne Gray (nee Riekkoff) of Brown Deer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Holly is survived by her husband, Kevin, and her children Rebecca (Matt Pulizos) and Taylor. She is also survived by her siblings Ronald, James, Liz, and twin sister, Heather. She will be missed by numerous close friends and family. Holly was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Nancy Riekkoff; brother Ross and sister-in-law Cindy.
Holly’s children were the loves of her life and her greatest achievement. Holly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to Garth Brooks, coloring and crafting, collecting Wizard of Oz memorabilia and anything with butterflies, and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. Holly will be remembered for her smile and positive outlook on life.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday November 2, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Service of Remembrance at 2:30 p.m., all at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Interment to follow.
“Just when the caterpillar thought it’s life was over, it turned into a beautiful butterfly.”
Jelacic Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-466-2134 or visit jelacicfuneralhome.com.