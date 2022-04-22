HARTLAND
Howard H. Wetzel
May 15, 1945 - April 19, 2022
Howard H. Wetzel passed away April 19, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a short battle with cancer.
He was born May 15, 1945, to Henry and Virginia Wetzel and raised on the family farm. Howard’s love of music had him follow a career path in music education. After graduating from Lakeland College, he entered the Army and was part of the 5th Army Band in Chicago and the 33rd Army Band in Heidelberg, Germany. He then began teaching music at various area elementary schools and continued his education at Vandercook College of Music to earn his master’s degree.
He joined the Hartford City Band and there met his loving wife, Rosalie. They would have been married 29 years next month. Howard was the band director for the Hartford City Band, a position he held for 25 years. Howard and Rosalie also played with the Oconomowoc American Legion Band and continued to enjoy time spent with fellow band members. On numerous occasions, they would also play duets for church services.
Howard is survived by his wife, Rosalie (nee Nehm); and his siblings David Wetzel (Sue Tait), Wendy Horne, and Henry (Cindy) Wetzel; niece, Tiffany; nephews, Clint and Aaron; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elise and Mark Petersen; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Virginia Wetzel, and Rosalie’s parents, Carl and Charleen Nehm.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with military honors immediately following the service at the Village of Hartland Cemetery, Upper Annex. Memorials to AngelsGrace or the group or charity of your choice would be appreciated.
The family extends a thank-you to the staff at AngelsGrace and Oconomowoc and Waukesha Memorial Hospitals for the care provided to Howard these past months.
