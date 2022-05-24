Howard Hoffmann
Our beloved Howard passed away on May 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Josephine; loving daughter, Kathryn; and treasured son-in-law, Drew. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Howard had a passion for mathematics that never waned. Even beyond high school teaching, and into retirement, he studied mathematics every day. He was an avid reader and enjoyed the study of the English language. Music was also important to him. He had a discerning ear and eclectic interests, but classical music seemed to win out most often, especially Bach.
Howard was a kind, humble, compassionate man. He will be missed but remembered for his generous and accepting nature.
Our heartfelt thanks to the ADRC of Washington County; the caring staff of Ivy Manor; the Froedtert Hospital-West Bend 3rd floor nursing and CNA staff - angels to their patients; and Horizon Home Care and Hospice, especially Jessi, the chaplain, who was instrumental in helping us while Howard transitioned to his heavenly home.
