SHEBOYGAN
Howard Turner
Aug. 24, 1939 - Dec. 26, 2022
Howard Turner, 83, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Gables on the Pond in Random Lake. He was born on August 24, 1939 in West Virginia, the son of Conley and Texie (nee Pennington) Turner. Howard served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. On January 31, 1964, Howard married Ruth Hammes in Heidelberg, Germany. He worked as a machinist at Mercury Marine for many years before retiring. He was an avid bowler in his earlier years and enjoyed his yard, exercising and long walks. Howard was “Poppop” to his beloved family.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Ruth; daughter, Marion (Mark) Raether; son, Steven (Susan) Turner; grandchildren Karly (Dustin) Denz, Abigail (Tyler) Kissinger and Michael Taylor; great-grandchildren Kylie, Logan and Oliver; sister Twila Smith; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conley and Texie; brothers, Norman and Tommy; sister, Nina; daughter Pamela; and his beloved Scooter.
Burial of Howard’s cremated remains will be in West Virginia at a later date.
The family extends a special thank-you to the wonderful staff at the Gables.
Twohig Funeral Home has been entrusted with Howard’s arrangements. If you wish to send a card or condolence, please send to the Twohig Funeral Home, P.O. Box 710 Campbellsport, WI 53010 or go online for Howard’s guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.