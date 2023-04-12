CAMPBELLSPORT
Howard Victor Fry
April 3, 2023 - May 24, 1970
Howard Victor Fry, 52, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 3, 2023.
Howard was born on May 24, 1970, to Mike and Kathy Fry in Port Washington.
He attended Slinger High School, and afterward began his lifelong career in carpentry.
Howard, also known as “Howie” or “Howard the Duck” was well-known for not holding back his opinion and telling it like it is. He loved his dogs Cali & Wisco and they loved him too, everywhere he went. He was highly proficient at cursing, which if you know any of the Fry boys you would understand. He was a connoisseur of anything skulls, swords or dragons. He always told you the truth, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. Generous to a fault, but a heart of gold. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, fast cars, fast bikes, and living life to the fullest.
He often reminisced about good friends, good drinks, good food, and good times throughout the years in both Wisconsin and California - which was also his home for several years. Howard took fashion advice from no one. With his trademark black beanie or fedora, zip-up hoodie, Buckle jeans, and his round wire glasses hanging off the tip of his nose.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Fry, maternal and paternal grandparents, and many close friends and family.
Those Howard leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two proudest achievements in life, his children: Paige and Tyler Fry; his loving mother, Kathy Fry; and his siblings Steven (Rachel) Fry, Suzanna (EJ Weiting) Fry, Jamie (Matt) Goebel, Lloyd Fry, and Michael (Cindy Bird) Fry.
Mike and Kathy’s “six pack of kids” will never be the same.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Emilee, Austin, Anna (Dan), Stephanie, Derek, Devon, Caleb, Hailey, and Kali; along with many great nieces, great nephews, beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
In Howie style, let’s raise a glass, tell lots of stories, and pay tribute with lyrics from one of his favorite musicians, Ozzy Osbourne:
“Leaving, I hate to see you cry
Grieving, I hate to say good-bye
Dust and ash forever, yeah
Though I know we must be parted
As sure as stars are in the sky
I’m gonna see when it comes to glory
And I’ll see you, I’ll see you on the other side
Yes, I’ll see you, I’ll see you on the other side.”
Visitation will be held at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend) on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. with service beginning at 5 p.m. A celebration of life and potluck meal will be held at CC’s in Wayne afterwards (8892 County Road W, Allenton). Please join the family to celebrate the life of Howard.
The Fry family wishes to thank all the helpful staff at Myrhum-Patten for their help during this difficult time.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Howard’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.