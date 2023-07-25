WEST BEND
Inez May Schwoch
January 5, 1927 - July 19, 2023
Inez May Schwoch died peacefully at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend on July 19, 2023. She was 96 years old.
Inez was born on January 5, 1927, in Brownsville. She was the oldest of seven children born to Carl and Erna Gust (nee Rucks). She graduated from Abbotsford schools in 1945 and earned her teacher’s certification at Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, IL. She taught at St. Peter’s Lutheran School in Dorchester and St. John’s Lutheran School in West Bend from 1954-1958.
Inez married Elmer Schwoch on June 30, 1952, and made their home in West Bend. They adopted two children, Ronald Lee, and Rebecca Lynn.
Inez volunteered at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School with the St. John’s Ladies Guild and the Badger Boosters 4-H Club. She wrote and self-published two family cookbooks. She taught herself to play the organ and served as organist at Pilgrim Lutheran church.
Inez will be deeply missed by her sisters, Faith Gust and Carol Ehnert, and her daughter, Rebecca Ryan (Lauren Azar, Madison). Other survivors include her sister Bernadine Faul (Charles Faul), nieces and nephews.
Inez was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Schwoch; her son Ronald Schwoch; her brothers David, Roger (Elaine Gust), and Richard Gust (Marilyn Gust); and other relatives and friends.
Faith, Carol, and Rebecca are deeply grateful to the nurses, CNAs, and Samaritan Health Center, for their devoted and loving care and to Allay Hospice for their attentiveness to Inez’s comfort in her final weeks.
Inez’s funeral will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Drive, West Bend, WI 53090. A luncheon and a social hour will follow.
Memorials should be directed to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or Time of Grace television ministry.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Inez’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.