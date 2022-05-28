WEST BEND
Ione Bette Kohlman
Nov. 15, 1931 — May 25, 2022
Ione Bette Kohlman, age 90 years, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Ione was born on November 15, 1931 in St. Michael to the late Jake and Elizabeth (nee Schneider) Schladweiler. She was united in marriage to Harold Kohlman on June 26, 1954. Harold passed away on Sept. 16, 1997.
Ione had an amazing zest for life. She left a mark on most people she met with her smile and love. She was happy, conversational and most importantly, caring. Her special interests were gardening, canning, ironing, and talking about her time at Amity, The West Bend News, and Shopko. She was the epitome of positivity. She truly wanted to help and remember anyone she met. Her positive attitude and love will be dearly missed.
Those Ione leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughters, Patrice (Mark) Klos, Pam (Gerry) Brown, and Paula (Gary) Moser. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brandon (Emily) Klos, Ben (special friend, Sheila) Brown, Becky Brown and Jake Moser. She is further survived by a very special great-grandchild, Everett Klos.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ione was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters, Marcella (Pete) Schmidt, Mildred (Edgar) Wolf, Al (Naomi) Schladweiler, Viola (Clarence) Schoenbeck, Arnie (Mary) Schladweiler, Delores (John) Van Beek, Leroy (Gertie) Schladweiler, Clemmie (Corinne) Schladweiler, Estelle (Ralph) Matenaer, and Bernice (Ed) Van Beek.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 1, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish, 1610 Monroe St., West Bend, at 6:00 p.m. with Father Justin Lopina officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 1 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 6:00 p.m.
Burial will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Forest View Road with Father Nathan Reesman officiating.
The family would like to thank the EMT’s from Newburg Fire Department for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral Service and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ione’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.