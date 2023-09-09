Jacqueline “Jackie” V. Banovich (nee Carr)
Passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, with her family at her side, at the age of 83. She was born on September 22, 1939, in Pequaming MI, the daughter of the late Earl G. and Helen L. (nee Wagner) Carr. Jackie spent her early years growing up in the UP of Michigan before her family moved to Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from St. John’s Cathedral and shortly after married the love of her life James “Jim” Banovich on June 7, 1958. They were married for 60 years until Jim’s passing on July 14, 2018.
Jackie raised five children on the shores of Little Cedar Lake, Wi and Huron Bay in Skanee, Mi. She loved baking, collecting recipes, and making traditional family dishes including Sarma and her famous potato salad. In addition to being a domestic manager, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and picking berries in the summer. “Bumming” and going out to lunch was a staple of weekly living. Later in life, she and Jim enjoyed the southwest in their beautiful home in Scottsdale, Arizona complete with Sonoran sunsets and jaunts to Las Vegas. She loved to sparkle, go to shows and soak up all that Caesars Palace offered. Jackie and Jim made dear friends wherever they called home, whatever season they were in. She loved visits from grandchildren and getting the news of the day from her children.
Even in the last months of her life, getting her hair and nails done was part of her routine. Taking care of herself in that way was part of who she was. Hair stylists and nail techs were part of her circle and became ladies she loved all throughout her life. When she couldn’t be as active as she liked, she took to coloring. Hours were spent with her daughters going over color schemes and creating masterpieces. Come to find out, coloring was a childhood activity she also found joy in. Despite her health issues late in life, she walked in faith and made the most of every day. It was not uncommon for her to drop a daily faith bomb just to remind all of us who was really in charge.
Jackie is survived by her children, James (Sandra), Patricia (Doug) Delashmutt; Kathryn (Kenneth) Gassner, Stefan (Brenda), Amy (Jim) Tiernan; grandchildren, Andrew (Julie), Christopher, Allyson and Kaitlyn (Daniel) Brogli, James Siegel and Joseph Delashmutt, Angela (Daniel) Piel, Meghan (Jesse) Menges, Brionna and Jonathon James “JJ” Banovich; 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Helen (John) Vinohradsky, Linda (Johnny) Shaw, and Joseph (Marilyn) Carr, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Joseph and Lorraine Banovich; sister-in-law Susan (Kenneth) Oxendorf.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, September 13, from 10:00AM until 10:45AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086). Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Entombment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials are appreciated to St. Labre Indian School (112 St. Labre Campus Drive, Ashland, MT 59003) or St Peter’s Catholic Church (206 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086).
A special Thank You to Doctors Renee Jahnke, Jeffery Smale and Brett Swenson, and Kim and Kelly from Horizon Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Jackie. Blessings and gratitude also to Lisa Schmidt who brought communion and sweet treats to Jackie, giving her a new friend to share her faith with.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com