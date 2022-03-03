Jacquelyn Kay “Jackie” Patrick
Sept. 18, 1970 - Feb. 26, 2022
Jacquelyn Kay “Jackie” Patrick (nee Douglas) age 51 of Horicon, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Aurora Grafton Medical Center.
Jackie was born September 18, 1970 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Donna J. (nee Logan) and Robert J. Douglas. She was united in marriage to Noel D. Patrick on July 18, 1992.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Noel; mother, Donna Douglas; brother, Jay Douglas; many other loving relatives, cherished nieces, and friends; and her beloved Huskies.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Douglas; parents-in-law, Michael J. and Michelle A. (nee Starich) Patrick; and brother-in-law, Colin Patrick.
Memorial Service for Jackie will be held Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 with visitation from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Memorials to the family appreciated.
Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.