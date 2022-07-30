CAMPBELLSPORT
James A. Gavin
June 15, 1963 — July 28, 2022
James A. Gavin, 59, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. He was born in West Bend on June 15, 1963, the son of Dale and Anita (Friede) Gavin.
James worked as a lineman for Ken Becker and Sons of Lannon. He loved his dogs and riding his Harley but his deepest love was for his family. James had a great faith and was a member of the Kewaskum House of Prayer where he sang in the choir. His family will greatly miss the “greatest cook in the world.”
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children Ashley (Aaron) Lindert of Theresa, Emily Gavin of Theresa, Devin (Shawna) Petrack of Fond du Lac and Scott (Nicole) Giese of Milwaukee; his grandchildren Mack, Ella, Aleah, Destiney, Serenitey, Waelyn, Cayden, Brandtly, Axton, Scarlett, Grey and Indigo; his mother, Anita Gavin; his father, Dale (Beverly) Gavin; his sisters Dawn (Ronald) Hafermann, Sherry Clark and Nancy (Clyde) Platz; his brother Tracy (Patsy) Gavin; his fiancée, Tammy Lascelle, and her children Leah, Terryn, Brandon and Lilly; his nieces and nephews Heather, Dale, Dustin, Nathan, Tim, Steph, Sarah, Charity, Israel, Hannah, Samuel, Rebbecca, Faith, Brandon and Joshua; his faithful companion Cassidy, other relatives and many friends.
James was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Ken Clark.
Visitation for James will be Monday, August 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kewaskum House of Prayer, 100 Clinton St. Kewaskum.
A funeral service will be Monday, August 1, at 7 p.m. at the Kewaskum House of Prayer with the Rev. Joseph Brath officiating. Cremation will follow the traditional service.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online condolences and guest book at G .