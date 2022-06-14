TOMAHAWK
James A. Schoeder Sr.
Aug. 30, 1951 - May 31, 2022
James A. Schoeder Sr., of Tomahawk, passed away peacefully after a battle with a blood disorder on May 31, 2022, at Seasons of Life Hospice Home.
Jim was born on August 30, 1951, in West Bend to George & Irmgard (Diels) Schoeder. Jim moved to Tomahawk to spend his retirement in the Town of Cassian over twenty years ago. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, playing lottery tickets and relaxing. Jim always enjoyed his time with family and friends.
Jim is survived by his partner for over 25 years, Mary Lu Dietsche; children Jimmy Jr. (Tracie) Schoeder of Port Washington, Butch (Carla Keller) Thelen of West Bend, Tobey (Ed) Biocic of Florida, Glen (Alyssa Carrao) Schoeder of Milwaukee and Justin (Lauren) Dietsche of Pennsylvania. He is further survived by his siblings George (Donna) Schoeder, Red (Donna) Schoeder, Doreen (Joe) Kritz and Judy Erickson; many cherished nieces, nephews, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Schoeder, a sister, Mary Wagner, and four brothers, Robert Schoeder, Ronald Schoeder, Richard Schoeder and John Schoeder.
A celebration of life will take place for Jim Schoeder at 2:00 p.m. on July 23, 2022, at the Hazelhurst Community Center, 7020 Hwy 51, Hazelhurst. Visitation will take a place from 2:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com.