James B. Thielman, Jr.
August 9, 1945 - April 29, 2023
James B. Thielman, Jr. passed away peacefully and was reunited with his beloved wife, Patricia, on April 29, 2023 at the age of 77 years. Jim was born in Green Bay on August 9, 1945, to the late James B. and Jean (nee Holznecht) Thielman. He was raised in Appleton where he attended local schools and graduated from Xavier Catholic High School in 1963. He attended his University of Wisconsin-Madison and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965 as a communication encryption specialist. He was stationed in Texas, Massachusetts, Guam and Oklahoma.
Jim married the love of his life, the late Patricia E. Mindel, on April 27, 1968. They resided in Altus, OK, until his discharge in 1969. The couple then resided in Green Bay where Jim attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay while also working as a switchman on the NCW Railroad and as a sales clerk at Pranges.
While at UW-GB, Jim achieved both academic and athletic honors, maintaining the Dean’s List and lettering three years in tennis. He received the 1972 Varsity Club Award as outstanding varsity athlete and was recognized in “Who’s Who in American Athletics.”
Upon graduation from UW-GB in 1972, “Mr. T” was hired by the West Bend School District where he taught social studies for 31 years. He coached basketball, tennis and football and was the boys varsity basketball coach from 1975-1982 and girls varsity tennis coach from 1973-1982.
Jim loved to play and watch sports. He was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan (especially opening day). His true passion was hunting and fishing. He and his yellow Labs covered many a mile in search of the elusive pheasant. Many Lake Michigan salmon were also landed aboard the “Silver Bullet.” Jim’s other hobbies included gardening, cooking, canning and an occasional trip to the casino (especially the Chip In Island Resort).
Jim was first and foremost “A Family Man.” He thoroughly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete at all levels of competition from little league to college athletics. He referred to the condition and “Bleacher Butt.”
He was a lifetime member of the National Education Association and Wisconsin Education Association. His other memberships included the Great Lakes Sport Fishing Club-Ozaukee chapter, the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association and the S/Sgt. Henry F Gumm Post #486 American Legion in Jackson.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Michele (William) Laufer, and his son, Michael (Lauren); grandchildren Emily (Nathan) Watson, Sarah (Alec) Miller, James Thielman and Karen Thielman; his great-grandson Thomas Miller; his sister Patricia (William) Shepherd; his brother Joseph Thielman; a brother-in-law Charles White; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, on October 28, 2002; his parents-in-law, Dowain and Winifred Mindel; sister Barbara White, and brothers-in-law Darrell Mindel, John Manfield and Tim Wendt.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 10, at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend from 4 until 7 p.m. with words of remembrance to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Full Shelf Food Pantry or Columns Scholarship are appreciated.
Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.