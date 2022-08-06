James Beistle
Dec. 29, 1936 — August 2, 2022
James Beistle, 85, of Centuria, Wisconsin, passed away on August 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. James was born on December 29, 1936, in West Bend, the son of John and Marie (VanBeek) Beistle. James was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie; five brothers, John, Rayner, Howard, Peter, and Paul; a sister, Jeanette Weinberger; two brothers-in-law, Rueben Pfeifer and Ralph Eisenmann. As a child James attended Sacred Heart Elementary School then attended and graduated from Slinger High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master’s degree in Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He had a lengthy career in teaching, starting in 1962 in Winter, then teaching in Luck and then Unity High School, where he taught for 29 years, retiring in the late 1990s.
James officiated different sports in the W.I.A.A. for 68 years, he served on the St. Croix Falls Township board for 14 years, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church board, on the board of Northwoods Technical College for 23 years, Unity School Board for 24 years as well as other boards in Polk County. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church also a member of the Unity Lions Club for many years.
He leaves to celebrate his memory: brother, Tom (Betty) Beistle, sisters, Ramona Pfeifer and Rita Eisenmann; sisters- in-law, Lois Beistle and Helen Beistle; nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Balsam Lake on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 3 p.m. at the church until the time of Mass.
A second Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church, 215 Main Street, Allenton, WI 53002 on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorial gifts are preferred to the church or charity of your choice.
James will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Allenton following the Mass.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with the arrangements.