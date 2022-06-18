WEST BEND
James C. Gardner
Dec. 23, 1933 — May 23, 2022
James C. Gardner, 88, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1933, to the late Clifford and Nina (nee Covey) Gardner, growing up on a farm in central Wisconsin near Pittsville. Jim graduated high school in 1951 and two years later volunteered for the United States Army, stationed in Korea and Hawaii. He earned degrees in psychology and social work from the University of Wisconsin- River Falls in 1959 and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1962. Jim was a school psychologist in the Mequon-Thiensville schools for 25 years. On June 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Hirsch at Pittsville Congregational Church. He was a member of Peace UCC in Kewaskum. Jim’s interests were family, family history, reading, nature, and gardening. He enjoyed hiking the trails and byways with his beloved Carol in the forest preserve surrounding their Cedar Community home. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Carol Gardner; two children, Brian (Susan) Gardner and Sandra Malotky; four grandchildren, Alex (Passion) Malotky, Laura Malotky, Alyssa Gardner, and Grant Gardner; eight sisters-in-law, Mary Gardner, Susan (Phillip) Beavers, Mary Hirsch-Johnson, Gale (James) Olds, Patty (Tom) Hale, Kristal (Richard) Jacobson, Theresa (Robert) Glaza, and Rochelle (Steve) Todd; two brothers-in-law, Dennis (Geri) Hirsch and John Hirsch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert Gardner and Chester Gardner; two sisters, Marge (Albert) Lippert and Jean (Rupert) Schiller; brother-in-law Patrick Johnson; and a sister-inlaw Linda Frost.
A memorial service in remembrance of Jim will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Community or Peace UCC in Jim’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Cottages for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service of West Bend has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.