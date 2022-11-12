CAMPBELLSPORT
James C. ‘Jim’ Faber
July 23, 1934 — Nov. 7, 2022
James C. “Jim” Faber, 88, of Campbellsport passed away on November 7, 2022, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born on July 23, 1934, in West Bend, the son of the late Milton and Mildred (nee May) Faber. He was a truck driver for Fairmount Food, Kemps Dairy, and the owner of Janis Enterprises Trucking.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his significant other, Judy Weber; four children, James H. Faber of West Bend, Joan (Robert) Hess of West Bend, Jay (Laura) Faber of West Bend, and John (Lynn) Faber of Allenton; six grandchildren, Jodee Wiedemeyer, Amy Miosio, Jason Hess, Jennifer Bonilha, Jonathan Hess, and Miranda Faber; eight great-grandchildren; four siblings, Bill Faber, Shirley Klug, Jerry Faber, and June Naumann; his brothers- and sisters-inlaw, Glenn (Mary) Weber, Leon (Jan) Weber, Jolene Zimmerman, Wayne (Sue) Weber, and Keith Weber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Jack Faber; a sister, Mary (Ed) German; two brothers-in-law, Butch Zimmerman and Laverne Klug; two sisters-in-law, Toots Faber and Carol Faber.
In honor of Jim’s wishes, no services will be held. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Judy’s cousins who loved and welcomed Jim into their lives; brothers Benjamin and Marschel Smith for their deep friendship; to Dr. Mian, Dr. Moretti, Dr. Polewski, and Dr. Liethen for his care; and the Aurora Hospice team: Stacie, Amber, John, and Dave.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim's arrangements.