WEST BEND
James Daniel ‘Jim’ Regan
Dec. 15, 1943 - June 23, 2022
James Daniel “Jim” Regan of West Bend passed away peacefully at Samaritan Health Center on June 23, 2022.
Jim was born in Madison on December 15, 1943, to the late Frank and Helen Regan (Schmeltzer). He was a Navy veteran and proud police officer for 32 years. He served with the UW-Madison University Police, the Green County Sheriff’s Department, and 27 years with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen of West Bend; daughters, Christine Schmidt of New Fane, Michelle (Brendan) Braun of West Bend; brother, John (Eileen) Regan; sister, Mary (Ron) Richardson of Madison; and grandsons, Brady (Emily) Schrauth, Connor Braun, Tucker Schmidt, and Owen Schmidt.
There will be no service per Jim’s request but memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/Donation2?10153.donation=form1&df_id=10153&mfc_pref=T) or The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial (https://www.wlem.com/Donate).
Special thanks to Allay Hospice for their care of Jim and his family.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with James’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.