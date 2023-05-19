James Dean Weber
Nov. 1, 1961- May 12, 2023
James Dean Weber has ultimately succumbed to his higher power. Early on May 12, our Savior called His very special child to his side and gave him rest. James was born November 1, 1961, to Kenneth and Leola (Howden) Weber of Germantown. James was baptized on Dec. 3, 1961, at Saron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. He was confirmed in June 1984 at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls.
James attended Shady Lane School and then Wisconsin Hills/Fairview South School in Elmbrook from which he graduated on June 8, 1983. Following his schooling, he began attending The Threshold Inc. in West Bend, where he participated in a prevocational program and did assembly work. He was very proud of the paychecks he received. James retired from the work program in August 2013 and began attending Threshold’s Senior Day Services program.
James moved from his family home to an adult family home operated by Respectful Living and then by Brywen Home, LLC, on March 16, 2012. He enjoyed spending time with his roommates and participating in many community activities.
James enjoyed many activities over the years such as swimming, bowling, darts, eating out, dances, and Special Olympics. He was a huge Packers and Brewers fan. Some of the trips he enjoyed with his family, were a trip to Germany in 2005 and a trip in 2018 to Brewers Spring Training in Arizona.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Leola. He is survived by his brother, Michael Weber; nieces, Jessica (Robert) Norwood and Tricia Weber (Daniel); nephew, Aaron Weber; his sister, Susan (Richard) Maas; nephew, Erich (Whitney) Maas; his brother, Patrick (Lisa) Weber.
The family would like to thank the many staff of The Threshold; Bryan, and Wendy of Brywen Home; and his guardian, Mary Pfeiffer, for their love, care, and friendship.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 7001 West Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Service at 12:30 p.m. Entombment at Valhalla Memorial Park to follow. The family is requesting that memorials be given to: The Threshold Inc. 600 Rolfs Avenue West Bend, WI 53090.