James Henry Faber
March 5, 1952 - September 5, 2023
James Henry Faber, age 71, bid farewell to this world on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Jackson, Wisconsin.
James was born on March 5, 1952, in West Bend to the late James and Janis (nee Kirchner) Faber. He was a man of few words but had a way of enlivening any gathering and was a smart aleck who always had a Miller Lite in hand. James spent most of his working life as a truck driver. He sometimes showed his love through cooking and trying new recipes, and was consistently proud of his “famous” meatballs.
James will be remembered by his daughters, Jodee (Rob) Wiedmeyer and Amy Lloyd; four grandchildren, Tory Schicker, Riley Lloyd, Shaelyn Mugan, and Tanner Wiedmeyer; a sister, Joan (Bob) Hess; two brothers, Jay (Laura) and John (Lynn) Faber; and former wife, Kathi Harth. The memories they shared will forever be cherished.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother Jack Faber.
In accordance with James’ wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately without any formal service. Many thanks to the staff of Cedarhurst and St. Croix Hospice for their care in his last days.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with James’ arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.