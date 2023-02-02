James J. Carroll
James J. Carroll passed peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the age of 88, at his home with his loving family at his side. James was born in Milwaukee to James T. and Bihildis E. Carroll. He married the love of his life, Audrey L. Woycke, on September 28, 1958. James was a proud United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.
James is survived by his wife, Audrey L. Carroll, of 63 years; sons Jeff (Stephanie) Carroll, and Jim (Wendy) Carroll; grandsons Orion and James Carroll. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister.
A gathering of friends and family will be held this summer.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.