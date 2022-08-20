TOWN OF HARTFORD
James J. Goodman
Jan. 10, 1969 — July 31, 2022
James J. Goodman, a.k.a. Jim, Jimmy and Daddy, age 53, of the Town of Hartford, was called to Heaven on July 31, 2022, in his home, where he wanted to be. His beloved wife and three children cared for him completely, and carried out every one of his wishes, until the end of his heroic battle with stage four prostate cancer. Jim was born on January 10, 1969, to parents Jim and Bette Goodman. He is survived by his wife and children, many wonderful friends, his parents, and other family members, including his mother-in-law, Jeanne Elias, and his sisters, Ann Breitenbach and Julie Scharf, as well as their children and families. Jim was always happy to talk about his upbringing, and living in Neillsville, in their family home. He would often recall the car trips they took as a family, all across the country. When his parents divorced, Jim stayed for a time with his dad, and then moved down to his mom’s house and completed his senior year of high school at John Marshall in Milwaukee. He had some great experiences with good friends while living in Milwaukee.
When Jim met Sandi, he was 24 and she was 18, and it was love at first sight for both of them ... like puzzle pieces falling into place, they complemented each other so well and fit perfectly together, always commenting they’d be together forever. After renting for years in the ’90s, they found their forever home in the lovely, small town of Hartford. They welcomed their first beautiful baby, Kaylee A. Goodman, on January 14, 2004 ... followed by beautiful baby number two on April 7, 2006, Blake J. Goodman. Jim and Sandi (more officially, James and Alexandra) were married on December 21, 2006, with their babies in their arms. Jim was an outstanding provider, giving Sandi the ability to stay home, raising their children, the way his mom was able to raise him. He was so proud of that. Their family grew one more time, with the precious addition of Alexa M. Goodman on September 23, 2011. Their little family of five was complete.
After being misdiagnosed for several years with unexplained pain here and there, Jim was diagnosed on July 26, 2017, with stage four prostate cancer, and he was told he had three to five years to live. He was determined to outlive that prognosis — and he did, by a handful of days — fighting that cancer with everything he had. His wife and children reminisce about good times and eating meals and praying together every day, and how Sunday was always family day.
Hearing the rumble of Daddy’s dump truck coming down the road would have the kids jumping up and down with excitement because they were so happy to see him after work. He truly loved what he did for a living and took great pride in the quality of his work. He was a good friend who was always helping others, and he was a loving, funny, kind, gentle, patient husband and Daddy, and he absolutely loved, cherished and adored his children and their Mommy. Jim was bursting with God-given skills and talent, being able to do whatever needed to be done ... repairing everything, and creating and fabricating beautiful things ... whether it was a piece of metal art, mechanical or paint work on a vehicle, or one of his gorgeous stained glass lamps. He did everything with such care that the end result was always perfect. He loved cars, trucks, trains, and heavy equipment and tools of all kinds. He loved beautiful stones and all different varieties of wood. He seemed to know everything about everything, and he made tree and yard work look easy, with all of the hours he’d spend working on his property. He loved to cook, and enjoyed making big breakfasts on his grill. Sweet potatoes, eggs, almond French toast, pancakes, homemade applesauce and pizza were just some of his favorites.
Of all of their animals, he had a special place in his heart for cats, and he had a few cherished kitties over the years. His favorite movie was “Titanic,” and he loved to learn everything he could about the history of everything he was interested in. He enjoyed watching car and antique shows, and mining and trucking shows on TV ... and funny cat videos on Instagram. He also enjoyed listening to music ... and it really helped him deal with what he was going through, right up to the end. Jim lived a life filled with faith, love, joy and gratitude, and he had an incredible work ethic, despite his horrific suffering as the disease ravaged his body. Jim chose not to have a funeral, so nothing is planned at this time.
The wonderful family of people at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service have been fully entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-Patten.com.
Romans 8:11 But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you.
Romans 8:18 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.
1 Thessalonians 5:18 Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.
Revelation 21:4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, nor shall there be anymore pain: for the former things are passed away.