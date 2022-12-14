WEST BEND
James J. Haug
June 21, 1940 — Dec. 9, 2022
James J. Haug passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the age of 82 years. He was born June 21, 1940, in the Town of Auburn to the late John “Jack” and Lorinda “Lindy” (nee Mathieu). Jim grew up in rural Campbellsport on a farm and when he was in high school, he worked part time at Warty Industry. Following his graduation from Campbellsport High School with the Class of 1959, he enlisted into the United States Army, serving in Germany. He returned home in March of 1962.
In 1963, he was united in marriage to Judy Fischer. Together, they had one son, and later moved to West Bend. For more than 25 years, he worked for Haug and Sons Roofing. He then went on to share his knowledge and talents with Christiansen Roofing for 32 years. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing on their property in Adams and going to Montana to hunt and visit with friends.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; their grandson Jacob (Abby) and step-grandson Brandon (Tamarra) Terrien; 3 lovely great-grandchildren Talia, Jack and Helena Haug; 2 brothers Joe (Sharon) of Arizona and John of Wisconsin; 1 brother-in-law Bill (RoseMary) Fischer of Wisconsin; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Dan, step-grandson Michael Terrien and his parents-in-law, Gus and Gerty Fischer.
Private services will be held at a later date. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family.