ALLENTON
James “Jim” A. Schlagenhaft
May 9, 1944 – June 13, 2023
James “Jim” A. Schlagenhaft, 79, of Allenton entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
He was born on May 9, 1944 to the late Henry and Winifred (nee Martin) Schlagenhaft in St. Anthony, WI. Jim graduated from West Bend High School. He honorably served in the United States Army National Guard. On December 1, 1973 he was united in marriage to Joyce Schulz at Zion Lutheran Church. Jim worked in various positions at the Gehl Co. for 45 years and was a member of the Union. He had an avid love of sports, softball, golfing, bowling, and watching NASCAR. Jim especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce Schlagenhaft; a son, Chad Schlagenhaft; a sister, Mary Ritger; brother-in-law, Orville (Eileen) Schulz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Anne Faber; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Malinda Schulz; and three brothers-in-law, George Ritger, Earl (Joyce) Schulz, and Lyle (Bernice) Schulz.
VISITATION: Jim’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Holy Angel’s Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
SERVICE: Memorial Mass in remembrance of Jim will take place at 6:00 p.m. at church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ivy Manor and Horizon Hospice for all their help and care.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.