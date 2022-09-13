WEST BEND
James (Jim) Edward Knepler
Jan. 25, 1953 - Aug. 29, 2022
James Edward Knepler (Jim), aged 69, died unexpectedly on August 29, 2022, after suffering a heart attack at his home in West Bend.
The most important thing Jim would want you to know about himself is that he was a follower of Jesus Christ and considered his relationship and service to Him to be his highest calling in life.
No matter his endeavors, whether caring and providing for his family, his lifelong career as a CPA/administrator, his involvement in Brother Bob’s Prison Outreach, enjoying a long-standing match with a little brother through Big Brothers/Big Sisters, his involvement with The Salvation Army Disaster Services or his recent foray into public service, Jim strove to bring truth and the love of Christ to everything he did. Jim was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren and considered his family to be his greatest blessing and deepest responsibility.
“That quiet guy,” Jim, was humble and quietly influential - a gentleman and a gentle man.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Deborah (nee De Buhr) Knepler; daughters Emily (Brandon) Schmalz and Katie (Andy) Van Ess, as well as the little loves of his life, his grandchildren, Alice and Sawyer Schmalz and baby Gavin Van Ess.
Jim is also survived by his siblings Sue (Gary) Chamberlain, David Knepler and Cyndi Knepler; his mother-in-law, Joyce De Buhr; and sister and brothers in-law, Lisa and Rick Siede, and Michael De Buhr, as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family members and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and MaryAnn (nee Femrite) Knepler, father-in-law Thomas De Buhr and brother-in-law Thomas De Buhr, Jr.
A Picnic Open House Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held on Sunday, September 25, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Riverside Park Pavilion, 700 Kilbourn Avenue in West Bend. The “purple park” as it is affectionately known, is one of the favorite places where Jim spent many happy hours with his grandchildren. The family invites anyone who knew Jim or his family to join them for a time of food and fellowship while sharing memories and celebrating Jim’s heavenly homecoming. Children are most welcome and will enjoy the park! Don’t worry about the weather, the building is climate controlled.
Anyone who is unable to attend but has a special memory they would like to share with the family please send to dknepler@gmail.com to be included in the memorial book being compiled.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial gift in Jim’s name to either of these two special charitable causes that meant so much to Jim:
Brother Bob’s Outreach, www.brotherbobs.org
Or
All Abilities Playground West Bend, www.allabilityplay.org/