WEST BEND
James ‘Jim’ G. Droese
June 17, 1948 — April 1, 2023
James “Jim” G. Droese, 74, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023.
He was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee on June 17, 1948, to the late Clemence and Hazel (nee Kissling) Droese and lived in Menomonee Falls. The family later moved to Richfield. After Clemence’s death, Hazel married Ed Weidmeyer.
Jim attended elementary school in the Falls and later attended Slinger High School. In June of 1976, Jim married Sandra Fietz (now Huecker) and they raised their two sons in West Bend. After their separation, he continued to live in West Bend. Jim worked for Enger-Kress and the Washington County Senior Center for many years. He also worked for Allen Edmonds before his retirement.
For many years, Jim enjoyed traveling with friends and spent time in Las Vegas and Wisconsin casinos trying to “win big.” Jim’s most cherished days throughout the years were the moments he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren at various activities and loved seeing their smiling faces (sharing some chocolates with them was always fun too). He was a humble man who never wanted much and always wanted to share his many fun stories with his family and friends. He could often be found getting his coffee at Hankerson’s Bakery and talking about his family.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Troy (Lisa) Droese and Derek (Ellisha) Droese; three grandchildren, Hannah, Wyatt, and Ainsley Droese; two sisters, Diane (Laverne) Pomeroy and Bernice Grams; a brother, David (Theresa) Droese; three sisters-in-law, Lois Droese, Kris Droese, and Joyce Droese; former wife, Sandy Huecker; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his six brothers, Ronnie, Dale, Jerry, Danny, Roger (Pat), and Harold Droese; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Grams.
A celebration of life in remembrance of Jim will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to the medical teams at Froedtert West Bend Hospital ICU and Kathy Hospice for their kindness and attention to Jim’s care.
The Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.