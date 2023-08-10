James ‘Jim,’ ‘Grandpa,’ ‘Slim’ G. Peterson
James “Jim,” “Grandpa,” “Slim” G. Peterson passed on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the age of 84. He was born in Owatonna, MN, the son of the late Robert and Margaret Peterson. Jim was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He met and married Joan Hansen on August 1, 1959, and moved to Wisconsin in 1963; even though they divorced, they did reconnect for the last 18 years.
Jim is survived by his sons Doug Peterson and Brian (Julie) Peterson; former wife, Joan Peterson; grandchildren Sean (Hannah), Erin, Josh, Samantha, and Traci (Trevor) Kosciesza; step-grandchildren Justin and Sheena; great-grandson Henry. He is further survived by sister-in-law Diane Peterson, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son Bruce; granddaughter Sarah Rose; four brothers and three sisters.
It was Jim’s wish to have no formal funeral services.
The family would like to thank Jim’s niece Barbara Davis, and the caregivers at Hope After Hardship, Jos & AJ for the care they gave to Jim.
