James ‘Jim’ Jacob Peters
Aug. 18, 1970 - Jan. 15, 2023
James “Jim” Jacob Peters, age 52, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in West Bend with his family. He was born on August 18, 1970, in West Bend to Anthony and Judith Ann (nee Wenninger) Peters. James attended West Bend High and was employed at PMF Landscape Supply. He married his love, Tracy (nee Schneider) on May 30, 1992. James enjoyed trapshooting, being a trap coach, hunting, everything racing, anything outdoors, his dogs and Crandon. He was a proud member of the West Bend Barton Sportsman Club.
Jim is survived by his wife, Tracy; children, Nick, Justin, Zack and Katie Peters; siblings, Chris Peters and Jackie (Steve) Becker; parents-in-law Kathleen and John Henke; siblings-in-law Cheri (Bill) Schank, Chris (Kevin) Peterson, Brian Schneider and his beloved dogs Sadie and Cooper. He is further survived by cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Stephen, brother Jeffery and sister Sarah, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.
To honor Jim’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
A special thank-you to those for the countless hours spent and energy used for the “We Have Your Back Jim” Benefit.
