James ‘Jim’ Kollenbroich
James “Jim” Kollenbroich found peace on May 7, 2022 at the age of 82 after a 17-year battle with cancer.
He was the beloved husband and best friend of Claudia for 32 years; brother of Evelyn Brugger and Carol Schmidt; brother-in-law of Brian (Sherri) Vogt and Keri Lebron.
Jim loved playing cards, especially sheepshead, as well as fishing and traveling with his wife. At the family’s request a private service will be held at a later date.
