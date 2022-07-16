WEST BEND
James ‘Jim’ L. Peterchak
March 1, 1939 — June 18, 2022
James “Jim” L. Peterchak, 83, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
He was born on March 1, 1939, to the late Joseph and Alma (nee Kriesel) Peterchak in Racine. On August 29, 1964, he was united in marriage to Carol Helgeson in Bonduel. Jim enjoyed going on canoe trips, going to Friday fish fries, driving his Honda Prelude, and watching sports, especially Brewers games. He always had to keep busy, liked fixing things, and loved helping others. Jim loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as teaching them home maintenance projects. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Jim leaves behind to honor his memory include his wife, Carol Peterchak; two children, Daniel (Claire) Peterchak of Kirkland, WA, and Barbara Weiser of Santa Paula, CA; four grandchildren, Ella Peterchak, Keira Peterchak, Rebecca Weiser, and Alma Weiser; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Sonja Peterchak.
A memorial service in remembrance of Jim will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or Bethesda Lutheran Communities are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Additional information and a guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.