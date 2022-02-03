JACKSON
James ‘Jim’ M. Kannenberg
Jan. 14, 1951 - Jan. 31, 2022
James “Jim” M. Kannenberg, 71, of Jackson was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Jim was born on January 14, 1951, to the late Mark and Anita (nee Braasch) Kannenberg in Monroe. Jim attended Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. He was proud of spending his entire career working for Air Canada. He enjoyed his retirement volunteering for the Lions Club, ushering for his church, camping, watching NASCAR races, and Green Bay Packer games.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Judy; son, Don Kannenberg; two daughters, Vicki (Pete) Lindgren and Veronica (fiancŽ Jeff Fritz) Kannenberg; stepson, Tommy (Sheri) White; four grandchildren, Crystal Kannenberg, Eric Kannenberg, Ashley Mashek, and Rachel Mashek; five step-grandchildren; Lillie Lindgren, Ava Lindgren, William Lindgren, Cheyanna White, and Hattie White; three sisters, Jackie Williams, Pat Bittner, and Marilyn Lenher; and brother, Dale Richter.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy; brothers, Clifford Owens and Alfred Owens; and sister, Marie Owens.
A funeral service in remembrance of Jim will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 777 Indiana Ave., West Bend. Private entombment will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Sturgeon Bay.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the West Bend Lions Club are appreciated by the family
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee for all their help and care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book at www.myrhum-patten.com to share your condolences with the family.