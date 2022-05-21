WEST BEND
James “Jim” P. Gruber
Oct. 6, 1948 — May 16, 2022
James “Jim” P. Gruber, 73, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.
He was born on October 6, 1948, to the late Roman and Elsie (nee Reisch) Gruber in West Bend. Jim graduated from West Bend High School in 1967. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. On July 26, 1975, he was united in marriage to LaVerne Rossmann in Racine. Jim was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and watching the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jim did a lot of volunteering and was always helping others. He also sang in a choir group. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his four children, Vincent (Bonnie) Gruber, Victor (Pavielle) Gruber, Valorie Gruber, and Vikki Gruber; three grandchildren, Gage, Gabriel, and Pamela; three sisters, Susan (William) Hodges, Mary Miller, and Teresa “Terri” (Ralph) Miller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne Gruber; a brother, Stephen Gruber; and a brother-in-law, Gordon Miller.
A memorial service in remembrance of Jim will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Inurnment to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten. com.