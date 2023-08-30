WEST BEND
James “Jim” Robert Yoost
Feb. 1, 1954 – Aug 29, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of James “Jim” Robert Yoost, a beloved husband, son, and friend, who was called home to be with our Lord on Monday, August 29, 2023. Jim, born on February 1, 1954, in West Bend, was the treasured son of the late Wilmer and Marjorie Yoost (nee Berndt).
Jim will forever be remembered for his vibrant spirit, kind heart, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends. After graduating from West Bend West High School in 1972, he was united in marriage to Marlene Esselman on September 21, 1974 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Together, they shared countless cherished memories.
During his working years, Jim enjoyed his talents working as a Printer at Quad Graphics. After his retirement, he helped out at Fleet Farm; but his favorite “job” was volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in West Bend, where he made many good friends and memories.
Beyond his professional achievements, Jim found joy in a variety of hobbies and activities. Whether he was lacing up his bowling shoes, swinging a softball bat, or immersing himself in the tranquility of nature during hunting and fishing trips, Jim cherished every moment spent engaging in his passions.
As we bid farewell to Jim, we take solace in the memories we shared with him and the impact he had on our lives.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marlene; as well as his daughter, Carrie (Craig) Broker of Hartford; his two grandchildren he loved so dearly, Paige and Lucas; sister-in-law, Karen VanRoo of West Bend; brothers-in-law, Mel (Jane) Esselman, and Roger Esselman, all of West Bend; and the much-loved nieces and nephews, friends and family members whose lives he touched. While the pain of his absence may be overwhelming, it is our duty to celebrate the beautiful life he lived and the imprint he left upon us all.
Preceding Jim in death are his parents, and brothers-in-law Jim VanRoo and Gordy Esselman.
VISITATION: Jim’s family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend – 53095) from 4:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., when a Prayer Service will be celebrated. Additionally, a visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend – 53095) from 10:00 a.m., until 10:45 a.m.
MASS: A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and remember the life of our dear Jim will be held following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angel’s Catholic Church on Friday. Jim will be buried in a private service at a later date.
The family would like to offer their special thanks to the EMTs, Police, and Fire Departments of West Bend; as well as the nurses, staff, and doctors of Froedtert West Bend and Wauwatosa Hospitals for their care, compassion, and understanding during this difficult time.
In place of sending flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Jim's memory to Habitat for Humanity, an organization close to his heart.
May we find solace in the knowledge that Jim's legacy will endure as a reminder of the power of love, compassion, and the impact a single life can have. As we say our final goodbyes, let us remember Jim with joy, love, and gratitude for having been blessed with his presence in our lives.
Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.