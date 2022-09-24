James M. ‘Jim’ Kissinger
James M. “Jim” Kissinger passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the age of 60. He was the beloved husband and best friend to Peggy Kissinger. He was loving father of Naomi (Jason) Gosse, Nick Kissinger and Nate Kissinger; proud grandfather of Isaac, Stephanie, Tristan and Danny. He was dear brother of Bev Oelhafen, Dave (Carol) Kissinger, Tom (Karen) Kissinger, Steve (Lynn) Kissinger and John Kissinger. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Jim was the owner of Kissinger Appliance Store in Port Washington, Main Street Laundry in West Bend and Main Street Belgium. Jim lived life to the fullest and enjoyed fishing, traveling, hunting, snowmobiling, boating and adventure seeking.
Visitation at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, on Wednesday, September 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service and time of sharing at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.